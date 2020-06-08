Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($1.67). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 163.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,869 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,323,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,552,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

