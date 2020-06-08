Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,376.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,376.50 ($17.52).

SSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded SSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

SSE traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,304.50 ($16.60). 2,947,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,368.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,703 ($21.67).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

