State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) vs. Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for State Auto Financial and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Auto Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Auto Financial and Enstar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.67 $87.40 million $0.63 34.16 Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.42 $938.09 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial -6.09% 0.71% 0.22% Enstar Group 36.46% 0.96% 0.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enstar Group beats State Auto Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

