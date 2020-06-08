Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $1.12

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00011543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.38 million and $141,435.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,707.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.73 or 0.02603524 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002324 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00705115 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,693,160 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.