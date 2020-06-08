Steem Reaches Market Cap of $84.63 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.63 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,761.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.02611708 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00714619 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 385,233,268 coins and its circulating supply is 368,259,174 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

