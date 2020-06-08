Stipend (SPD) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $18,008.92 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00795546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00032295 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00179991 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00172035 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.