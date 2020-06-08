Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,582 shares of company stock worth $384,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 80,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,409. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.