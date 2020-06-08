Stratis Hits Market Cap of $35.68 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, SouthXchange and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $35.68 million and $1.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006083 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000479 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,829,180 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Crex24, HitBTC, Coinrail, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

