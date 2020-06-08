Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading 26.2% Higher

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price traded up 26.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $2.12, 13,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 632,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.