Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.28. 6,702,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

