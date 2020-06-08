SunTrust Banks Raises Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $13.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 49,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
