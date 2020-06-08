SunTrust Banks Raises Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $13.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 49,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.