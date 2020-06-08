Suretly Market Cap Hits $52,307.48 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Suretly has a market cap of $52,307.48 and $1,047.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.36 or 0.05540316 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00055960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

