sUSD Market Capitalization Tops $7.81 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $6,758.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01982765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00179171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120217 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 7,748,692 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

