SwiftCash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a market cap of $105,544.58 and approximately $6.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 155,312,563 coins and its circulating supply is 154,592,132 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

