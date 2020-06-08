Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0487 on Top Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Swing has a market capitalization of $224,997.92 and approximately $712.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Swing has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002148 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,619,663 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

