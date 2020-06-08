Switch Price Hits $0.0983 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Switch has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can currently be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $1.11 million and $485,822.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00376353 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010516 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000494 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012414 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015399 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,146,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,316,683 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.