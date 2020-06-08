SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0025

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $591,109.49 and approximately $3,343.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,030,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

Buying and Selling SyncFab

