Tairen Capital Ltd Has $9.84 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tairen Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,511 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for 1.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,837. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

