Tairen Capital Ltd Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Docusign accounts for about 0.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 41.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,898. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -122.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

