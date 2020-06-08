Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVE shares. Laurentian cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.04. 2,048,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$97.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

