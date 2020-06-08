Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.93). Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 156.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after buying an additional 5,366,559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.98. 6,207,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

