Tarsadia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Pfenex accounts for about 0.2% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Pfenex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

PFNX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,427. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

