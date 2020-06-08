Tarsadia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 166.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.08. 30,077,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,827,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

