Tarsadia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,450 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Marriott International accounts for about 0.1% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

MAR traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.14. 6,050,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.