Tarsadia Capital LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Office Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Office Depot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 190,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 89,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Depot stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

