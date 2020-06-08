Tarsadia Capital LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 247,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Aerie Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AERI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,239. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.