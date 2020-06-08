Tarsadia Capital LLC Invests $4.54 Million in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. BioLife Solutions makes up about 0.4% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned 2.33% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 97.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 492,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,334,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,411 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

