Tarsadia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. bluebird bio accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 786,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

BLUE traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.