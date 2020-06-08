TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Acquired by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TCF Financial by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

