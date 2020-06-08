TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.291 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$24.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.29. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4587706 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.38.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

