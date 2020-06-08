Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Boosted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.15% of Tenable worth $90,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. 983,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,480. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $42,515.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 42,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,278,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,217 shares of company stock valued at $25,967,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

