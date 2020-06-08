TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Media coverage about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $56.00. 4,014,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,125. The company has a market capitalization of $534.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays upped their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

