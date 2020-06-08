Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Tether has a market cap of $9.20 billion and approximately $30.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BitMart, BtcTurk and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01987299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00179680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C2CX, TOPBTC, ABCC, Poloniex, IDCM, CoinTiger, Kryptono, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, IDAX, MBAex, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Iquant, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Kraken, LBank, QBTC, TDAX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bibox, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, OOOBTC, Coinut, Bitfinex, BtcTurk, BitForex, OKEx, DragonEX, FCoin, UEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, ChaoEX, BitMart, EXX, Huobi, Liqui, Exmo and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

