Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $1.04. Titan Medical shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 266,875 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.92.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.94.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDI. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 303.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.