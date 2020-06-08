TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Trading Up 61.1%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s stock price was up 61.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 110,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 816% from the average daily volume of 12,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

