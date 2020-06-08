Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 307,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,568. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $951.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

