TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,156 shares of company stock worth $19,802,508 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.21. 1,504,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

