Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after buying an additional 2,220,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Trimble by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trimble by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 917,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after buying an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

