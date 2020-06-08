TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $1.79 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Tokenomy, Liquid and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01987299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00179680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, BitFlip, Mercatox, OKEx, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allcoin, CoinTiger, Upbit, Bitfinex, Indodax, Coinnest, Huobi, Ovis, Binance, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Koinex, Bitbns, IDCM, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, WazirX, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Coindeal, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Exmo, Bibox, CoinBene, Kryptono, IDAX, Neraex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, OEX, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, Rfinex, LBank, Tokenomy, Liquid, BitForex, YoBit, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Bittrex, LATOKEN, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Hotbit, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Liqui and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

