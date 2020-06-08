Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

TRUX opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $112.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.77. Truxton has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.