Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 400,332 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 137,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

