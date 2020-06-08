Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 400,332 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 137,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.50.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
