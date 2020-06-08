Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TWTR stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,632,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,262 shares of company stock worth $2,383,700 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 94,006 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,198,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

