U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance (NASDAQ:EV) Head to Head Contrast

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eaton Vance and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 2.83 $400.04 million $3.45 12.08 U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 8.74 -$3.39 million N/A N/A

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance 22.48% 32.92% 9.73% U.S. Global Investors -165.03% -31.62% -29.19%

Dividends

Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eaton Vance pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Eaton Vance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eaton Vance and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance 0 5 2 0 2.29 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eaton Vance presently has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Eaton Vance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eaton Vance is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

