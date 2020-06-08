Ubex Achieves Market Cap of $765,874.10 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $765,874.10 and approximately $295,393.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, YoBit, Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitMart, LBank, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitForex, Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

