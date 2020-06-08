UBS Group Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $30.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flowserve from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,052,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after buying an additional 1,440,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.