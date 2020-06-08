Unification (FUND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $207,776.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

