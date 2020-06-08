USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $736.05 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx and Coinsuper. USD Coin has a market cap of $736.05 million and $279.07 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.06 or 0.02510370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 739,472,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,331,762 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, CPDAX, FCoin, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Poloniex and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.