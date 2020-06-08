USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $6,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,746.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.02616553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002365 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00715178 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,502,413 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.