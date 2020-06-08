Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 31.0% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $108,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

