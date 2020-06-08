Vaxcyte (PCVX) Plans to Raise $210 Million in June 12th IPO

Vaxcyte (PCVX) plans to raise $210 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 14,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $794.9 million.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and Cantor and Needham & Company were co-managers.

Vaxcyte provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. Our cell-free protein synthesis platform enables us to design and produce protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that we believe conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Our pipeline includes pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, or PCV, candidates that we believe are the most broad-spectrum PCV candidates currently in development, targeting the $7 billion global pneumococcal vaccine market. Our lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent investigational PCV that we expect to advance into clinical trials in the second half of 2021. “.

Vaxcyte was founded in 2013 and has 43 employees. The company is located at 353 Hatch Drive, Foster City, CA 94404, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 837-0111 or on the web at https://www.vaxcyte.com.

